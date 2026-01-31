/Epstein files: Survivors allege key abusers still shielded after latest release

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes allege that their abusers still remain shielded and protected after the Department of Justice released a new cache of documents on Friday (Jan 30). The release, containing millions of new pages from files in connection with the convicted sex offender, featured prominent mentions of current US President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the White House has no influence on the Department of Justice's review of the files on Epstein, a former friend of US President Trump.

“They did not tell this department how to do our review, what to look for, what to redact, what not redact,” Blanche said in a press conference.

More than three million documents released on Friday feature numerous powerful individuals, including 79-year old Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Andrew Mountabtion.

Regarding Trump, the Justice Department said that the document contained some "untrue and sensational claims about the US president, which were submitted to the FBI before the 2020 presidential election.

Blanche, who also served as personal lawyer to Trump, refused the allegation that incriminating and embarrassing material about the US president had been redacted from the newly released files, which included at least 180,000 images and videos.

“We did not protect President Trump,” he said.

Who’s featured in the new release

Donald Trump: The files contain hundreds of references to the current President, including an FBI-compiled spreadsheet of allegations submitted via public tip lines before the 2020 election. However, the DOJ has explicitly labelled many of these as "unfounded, false, and sensationalist," emphasising that they were unverified claims from the public.

Bill Gates: The release includes a draft email from Epstein’s account alleging the Microsoft co-founder engaged in extramarital affairs and claiming Epstein "facilitated trysts" for him. A spokesperson for Gates has dismissed these claims as "absolutely absurd" and the work of a "disgruntled liar."

Elon Musk: Correspondence from 2012 shows the Tesla CEO inquiring about the "wildest party" on Epstein's private island. Musk has since clarified on X that he never visited the island and that the emails are being misinterpreted by "detractors" to smear him.

Kevin Warsh: The nomination of Trump’s pick for Federal Reserve Chair has come under fire after the files revealed his name on several guest lists for dinners and parties organised by Epstein, though no allegations of wrongdoing were attached.

Prince Andrew: New records document the former prince inviting Epstein to Buckingham Palace in 2010 for "lots of privacy" and further details regarding the DOJ's previous attempts to interview him for their sex-trafficking probe.

Howard Lutnick: The US Commerce Secretary appears in emails from 2012, where his wife coordinated a lunch meeting on Epstein’s island. Lutnick’s team maintains he had "limited interactions" and was never involved in any illegal activity.

Steve Tisch: The New York Giants co-owner is mentioned in 2013 emails in which Epstein offered to connect him with various women, describing one as "Russian... but fun." Tisch has not commented on the release.

What survivors said

A statement from survivors of Epstein's alleged abuses claimed that the US government withheld the identifying information about the perpetrators to protect them: "the men abused us remain hidden and protected."