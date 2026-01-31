/84 Pakistani security personnel killed in Operation Herof 2.0, BLA claims

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) said on Saturday (Jan 31) that it has launched coordinated attacks at 48 different locations across 14 cities in Pakistan's Balochistan province, including its provincial capital Quetta, under the second phase of Operation Herof. The group claimed that its fighters carried out strikes in Quetta, Noshki, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kalat, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, Tump, Buleda, Manguchar, Lasbela, Kech, and Awaran, targeting Pakistan’s military and administrative structure while inflicting heavy losses and pushing the Army back in several locations.

The BLA claimed it has killed 84 personnel from Pakistani security forces and captured 18 who are currently in its custody.

"During this operation, a total of 84 occupying Pakistani army personnel, police, intelligence agencies, and CTD personnel were neutralised, dozens were wounded, and 18 personnel were captured alive and are currently in BLA custody," said Jeeyand Baloch, spokesperson for the BLA, in a statement.

The separatist organisation also stated that it took control of and destroyed more than 30 government properties, such as banks, government offices, and prisons, and set 23 vehicles on fire, forcing Pakistan to adopt a defensive posture.

"During the operation, more than 30 government properties were taken under control and destroyed, including banks, government offices and prisons. In addition, more than 23 enemy vehicles were set on fire. Due to direct pressure on administrative structures in multiple cities, the enemy’s routine operations and decision-making processes have been paralysed, while in urban areas, enemy army and police forces were forced to retreat," the statement added.

Giving details on Operation Herof 2.0, the BLA said it deployed multiple units—including the Fateh Squad, the Majeed Brigade, the intelligence wing “ZIRAB,” and STOS—and revealed that seven of its personnel were killed during the action.

“During these operations, seven BLA freedom fighters were martyred, including four Fidayeen of BLA’s elite unit Majeed Brigade after entering enemy camps and targeting enemy forces.”

On the other hand, Pakistani authorities claimed they had killed 108 militants across Balochistan over the past 48 hours, including 47 on Saturday. Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that 10 security officers were killed, while Shahid Rind, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, said most of the attacks were foiled.