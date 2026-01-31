/Two explosions rock southern Iran; Tehran denies IRGC navy commander assassination reports

Twin explosions occurred in southern Iran on Saturday amid escalation in tensions as fears of war loom following warnings of military action and sharp reactions by Washington and Tehran. One explosion occurred at Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas, confirmed Iranian media reports without revealing the cause for the blast. Iran's state television said the explosion occurred at an eight-story building, "destroying two floors, several vehicles, and shops" in Moallem Boulevard area of the city. Images carried by state TV showed the building's facade blown out, exposing parts of its interior, with debris scattered around. One person was killed, and 14 were reportedly injured in the blast.

The port of Bandar Abbas lies on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway between Iran and Oman that handles a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil. The authorities in Iran rejected reports alleging that a Revolutionary Guard navy commander was targeted and killed in the explosion.

Several Telegram channels had circulated claims that Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, was targeted in the assassination.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said that social media reports alleging that a Revolutionary Guard navy commander was targeted in the explosion were “completely false”.

The Director General of Crisis Management in Hormozgan province said a loud blast heard in parts of Bandar Abbas was caused by an explosion at a residential home on Moallem Boulevard and was not related to any other incidents.

Four killed in gas explosion in Ahvaz, Khuzestan

In the second instance, four people were killed following a gas explosion in a residential unit in Ahvaz, Khuzestan province. The Fire Department announced that debris removal operations are still ongoing and will continue until all those trapped under the rubble are located.

The head of the Ahvaz Municipality Fire Department and Safety Services said, “The incident occurred this morning in a residential building on Golha Koy Street, Kianshahr, Ahvaz. Firefighters and rescuers were dispatched to the scene and began providing assistance. So far, 4 people have died and one person has been injured as a result of this incident.”

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the US, Israeli, and European leaders of exploiting Iran’s economic problems, inciting unrest, and providing people with the means to “tear the nation apart.”