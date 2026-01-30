/Epstein files: Justice Deptt releases over 3 million pages, says ‘did not protect Trump’

The US Justice Department released more Epstein files on Friday, including over 3 million pages, videos and images. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told media in a news conference on Friday that the Justice Department is releasing more than 3 million pages of records related to its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and that the department did not protect Trump in release of Epstein files. Blanche said that the release includes more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.

In total, the Trump administration has produced roughly 3.5 million pages as part of its efforts to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, he added.

“Today we are producing more than 3 million pages on Epstein files, including 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. These include large quantities of commercial pornography and images seized from Epstein’s devices. Some of the videos and images released do appear to be taken by Epstein,” Blanche said.

“We collected 6 million pages on Epstein files. We did not protect Trump in release of Epstein files. The release today marks end of review progress on Epstein files,” he added.

Blanche said that the images and videos made public will include “significant redactions” to protect survivors of Epstein's crimes.

“We redacted every woman depicted in any image or video, with the exception of Maxwell,” he said. “We did not redact images of any man, unless it was impossible to redact the woman without also redacting the man.”

“Today’s release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the act,” Blanche said. “The department has engaged in an unprecedented and extensive effort to do so.”

He said that the Justice Department is submitting a final report to Congress and providing written justifications for redactions, which will be published in the Federal Register. Once those requirements are met, the Justice Department obligations under the Epstein Files Transparency Act “will be completed,” he said.

The Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last year, required the Justice Department to disclose all of its unclassified material related to its investigation into Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell by Dec. 19.

The Justice Department has so far released more than 100,000 pages of material, which have included photos, videos, court records and emails, among other documents. But Attorney General Pam Bondi and Blanche said earlier this month that the department was still reviewing more than 2 million documents that it had to make public under the law.