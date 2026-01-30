/Karnataka shocker: Woman elopes with lover two months after wedding; husband, matchmaker die by suicide

Two men allegedly died by suicide in Karnataka’s Davangere district after a married woman reportedly eloped with her lover, triggering a chain of tragic events. Harish, who had been married to Saraswati for just two months, ended his life after learning that his wife had left him to be with another man. Shortly after Harish’s death, Rudresh, Saraswati’s uncle and the person who had arranged the marriage, also died by suicide.

Police later arrested Saraswati on charges of abetment of suicide. According to investigators, Saraswati left her home on Friday (January 23), telling her family she was going to a temple, but did not return. Her parents subsequently filed a missing person complaint, following which it emerged that she had eloped with her lover, Shivakumar.

After discovering the elopement, Harish allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind a note in which he accused Saraswati and Shivakumar of harassing and threatening him. The note also reportedly named two of Saraswati’s relatives, Ganesh and Anjeenamm, holding them responsible for his extreme step.

Rudresh died by suicide soon after Harish’s death, police said. Officials said that both deaths appeared to be linked to severe emotional distress, while adding that the investigation is ongoing. Further inquiry revealed that Saraswati had been in a relationship before her marriage, a fact Harish was reportedly aware of. Despite this, he pursued the marriage after convincing her family. Rudresh had acted as the matchmaker.