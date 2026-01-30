/West Bengal fire horror: 27 feared dead in momo factory blaze; BJP accuses TMC of cover-up

A devastating blaze at two warehouses near a Momo manufacturing unit in West Bengal’s Nazirabad area has left the state reeling, with at least 27 workers feared dead. The incident, which occurred on Monday (January 26), has triggered a political showdown, with the BJP accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led government of negligence and shielding those responsible.

The fire gutted two adjacent facilities, one linked to a popular city-based Momo brand and another belonging to a decorator. Police said that remains recovered from site are so badly burned that identification is impossible without forensic examination.

According to an IPS officer from the Baruipur police district, 27 families have filed missing-person complaints, saying that their relatives, employed at the warehouses, have not been located since the fire. Authorities believe this figure is unlikely to rise. Around 16 samples, including charred bones and skull fragments, have been sent for forensic testing to determine both the number and identities of the victims. Officials confirmed that blood samples from family members of the missing workers have already been collected for DNA matching.

BJP targets state government

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday led a large protest march in Narendrapur, near Kolkata, demanding the arrest of the top executives of the food chain associated with the warehouse. He alleged that the Trinamool Congress government was protecting influential business owners connected to the tragedy. Adhikari criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not visiting the site even days after the incident, despite ongoing rescue and recovery efforts. He also claimed that the state’s fire minister arrived more than a day late.

Calling the handling of the tragedy “inhumane,” Adhikari alleged collusion between the ruling party and the business owners. He argued that arresting only a decorator firm owner and junior company officials was insufficient, demanding action against those running the companies. The BJP leader said the ₹10 lakh compensation announced for victims’ families was inadequate and called for government jobs for at least one member of each affected family. He also demanded that authorities publish a complete list of missing workers and investigate allegations of illegal construction and encroachment of waterbodies, which he said led to violations of fire safety norms.

PMO announces financial aid

The Prime Minister’s Office described the incident as “extremely tragic” and announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. Families of those who died will receive ₹2 lakh each, while the injured will be given ₹50,000.

More arrests made