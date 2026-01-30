/Sunetra Pawar to take oath as Maharashtra Dy CM after husband Ajit Pawar's death

Wife of the late Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, will take oath as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday (Jan 31). NCP has called its MLAs meeting at Vidhan Bhavan at no 26 at 2.00 pm to elect its legislative party leader. This came after Nationalist Congress Party working president Praful Patel said on Friday that there was no opposition to Sunetra becoming the new leader of the NCP legislature wing, but the family's consent will be taken before filling the key post.

Who is Sunetra Pawar?

Sunetra, born 18 October 1963, is a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra. She comes from a political family, as her father, Padamsinh Patil, was a state minister and Lok Sabha MP. She built her public profile through social work, environmental advocacy, and administrative roles.

She founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), promoting organic farming and sustainable rural development, and is chairperson of the Baramati Textile Company. She is also a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, an institution serving tens of thousands of students.

Sunetra entered active politics in 2024 when she contested the Baramati Lok Sabha seat but lost to Supriya Sule, her sister-in-law. Soon after, she was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

The sudden demise