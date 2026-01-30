/Sunetra Pawar to take oath as Maharashtra Dy CM after husband Ajit Pawar's death

Wife of the late Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, will take oath as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday (Jan 31). NCP has called its MLAs meeting at Vidhan Bhavan at no 26 at 2.00 pm to elect its legislative party leader. This came after Nationalist Congress Party working president Praful Patel said on Friday that there was no opposition to Sunetra becoming the new leader of the NCP legislature wing, but the family's consent will be taken before filling the key post.
Who is Sunetra Pawar?
Sunetra, born 18 October 1963, is a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra. She comes from a political family, as her father, Padamsinh Patil, was a state minister and Lok Sabha MP. She built her public profile through social work, environmental advocacy, and administrative roles.
Also read: Amid fear of mass layoffs, Washington Post employees are appealing to boss Bezos' wife, an ex-journalist. Here's why
She founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), promoting organic farming and sustainable rural development, and is chairperson of the Baramati Textile Company. She is also a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, an institution serving tens of thousands of students.
Sunetra entered active politics in 2024 when she contested the Baramati Lok Sabha seat but lost to Supriya Sule, her sister-in-law. Soon after, she was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.
Trending Stories
The sudden demise
Also read: 'I’m staying until the PROBLEM IS GONE': Trump's border czar in Minnesota, says 'will deal with ICE agents who don't...'
The decision came after the 66-year-old Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday (Jan 28). The accident happened when his plane was attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots. His last rites were carried out with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati on Thursday.