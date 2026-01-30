/No death penalty for Luigi Mangione in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case; federal court rules

Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty in a case related to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024, a US federal court ruled on Friday (Jan 30). This comes as a setback to Federal prosecutors who were seeking a death sentence against Mangione under the Trump Administration's push for capital punishment for what it sees as a “premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America.”

Manhattan District Court Judge Margaret Garneet, in a decision, dismissed two of the four criminal counts against Mangione. Following the decision, Mangione can face a maximum sentence of "life in prison without parole" for causing the United Healthcare executive, Thompson's death under federal stalking laws in December 2024 on a Manhattan street, as he pleaded not guilty to federal and state murder charges.

The 50-year-old executive was killed on December 4, 2024, as he walked to a midtown Manhattan hotel for UnitedHealth Group’s annual investor conference. The investigation revealed that a masked gunman shot Thompson from behind while the ammunition recovered was inscribed with 'delay', deny, deposed hiting at a phrase taking dig at insurers uses to avoid paying claims.

Police recovered a handwritten document (often called "The Fed's Letter") in his backpack, criticising the US healthcare system and suggesting a motive related to the "corrupt" nature of insurance companies



Mangione, 27, and an Ivey League graduate from a wealthy family background, was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. US President Trump championed the cause to pursue capital punishment against Mangione, prompting Attorney General Pam Bondi to direct federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty.