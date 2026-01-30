/AO 2026 | 'Just like Rafa back in 2012': Djokovic shares how he won against Sinner in semis

Novak Djokovic turned back the clock at Rod Laver Arena on Friday (Jan 30) to enter the Australian Open 2026 final - his first grand slam final since Wimbledon 2024. The 24-time grand slam winner beat two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller, something which he compared to playing Rafael Nadal in 2012 AO final. The 38-year-old was visibly tired and emotional after the win as he chases the record 25th grand slam title on Sunday (Feb 1) against Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic was brilliant against Sinner against whom he had lost five consecutive matches including French Open and Wimbeldon 2025 semi-finals as well.

Djokovic compares Sinner win in AO 2026 semis to beating Rafa in AO 2012 final

Speaking after the epic four-hour batter, an emotional Djokovic, during the on-court interview, said: "I’m lost for words. It feels surreal to be honest, playing four hours, almost 2am, reminiscent of 2012 when I played Rafa in the final."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Serbian was full of praise about his opponent and well aware of losing last five matches to him as well. Djokovic revealed the the only chance to beat Sinner was to play 'extremely high-quality tennis.'

"The quality of the tennis was extremely high, and I knew that that was the only way for me to have a chance to win tonight against him. He won last five matches against me, he had my mobile number, so I had to change my number for tonight. I have tremendous respect for him, incredible player, I mean he pushes you to the very limit which is what he did tonight to me," added Djokovic.

When did Djokovic last win a grand slam title?