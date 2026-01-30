/AO 2026 | 'Legend continues to grow': Djokovic beats two-time defending champ Sinner to set up Alcaraz final

Novak Djokovic, the undisputed Greatest of All Time, is back in a grand slam final after beating Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in Australian Open 2026 semi-final on Friday (Jan 30) at his favorite Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. This is the first win for Djokovic over two-time AO defending champion Jannik Sinner after losing five consecutive matches against him. Sitting at 24 grand slam titles, Djokovic would now aim for winning his record-breaking 25th grand slam title and 11th Australian Open title on Sunday (Feb 1) against Carlos Alcaraz. He's now the oldest player to enter the AO men's singles final in open era history while Alcaraz is the youngest to reach all grand slam finals in the same time period.