/Former CNN journalist Don Lemon arrested over Minnesota church protest tied to anti-ICE demonstration

Former CNN journalist and host Don Lemon was taken into federal custody on Thursday night (January 29) in Los Angeles. The arrest is connected to a January 18 incident at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, where Lemon was filming anti-immigration enforcement (anti-ICE) protesters as they disrupted a service. While federal prosecutors previously failed to secure a warrant from a magistrate judge, they moved forward with the arrest last night. Lemon has maintained that he was acting as an independent journalist and had no affiliation with the protesters who forcefully entered the church.

“Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards,” his attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement posted to Lemon's Instagram account on Friday.

“Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different from what he has always done. The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable.” Lowell added.

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case,” Lowell added. “This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

The incident came after Several cities across Minnesota, especially Minneapolis, erupted in protests after federal agents fatally shot a second individual in less than a month during a high-stakes immigration operation. The victim, 37-year-old intensive care nurse Alex Pretti, was killed on Saturday, January 24, while reportedly attempting to film the federal action and assist a bystander who had been shoved by officers. Pretti, a hospital nurse and lawful gun owner with a permit to carry, is the second resident killed this month following the shooting of Renée Nicole Good on January 7.