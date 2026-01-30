/The Beatles first look out: From Paul Mescal to Joseph Quinn- who plays what

The Beatles movies are happening. Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated four-part series on the iconic band The Beatles, the makers have unveiled visually striking character postcards of each of the actors, who will play the iconic band members.

Who is playing what in The Beatles biopic

Anticipation has been high around the film for a long time now. The film series will feature Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. The four-part film series will highlight each of the iconic band members’ journeys in music and stardom.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The character postcards have intensified excitement ahead of the films, which are backed by Sony Pictures and set for a global release in April 2028.

In a nod to The Beatles' roots, the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) shared a post on its Instagram account announcing a tribute involving Beatles-themed postcards sent to authorities and later hidden for students to find.

Interestingly, the promotional materials that have been shared emphasise the musical personas of the actors. Dickinson can be seen channelling Lennon's creative energy, and Mescal defines McCartney’s melodic presence. Quinn channels Harrison’s introspective character while Keoghan showcases Ringo Starr’s rhythmic spirit.

The Beatles biopic Photograph: ()

About The Beatles biopic

Production on the biopic series is already underway, and the film also boasts of an impressive supporting cast.

Saoirse Ronan plays Linda McCartney, James Norton will play the band manager Brian Epstein. Anna Sawai is set to play Yoko Ono and Aimee Lou Wood portrays Pattie Boyd.

Behind the camera, Sam Mendes is joined by producers Pippa Harris and Julie Pastor for Neal Street Productions. Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman has stated that the film series is mounted on a big scale- something that has never been seen in Hollywood before. He also emphasised the need for an equally bold release strategy.

The film’s scope and ambition were talked about at CinemaCon last year, where the lead actors were officially introduced alongside director Sam Mendes.

Mendes addressed the audience, stating, "We're not just making one movie about the Beatles; we're making four."

He elaborated on the reasoning behind this unique approach by adding, "Maybe this is a chance to get to know them better."

About The Beatles band