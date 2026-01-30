Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez in a key diplomatic exchange, where both leaders “agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead”. The call underlined a commitment to strengthen cooperation across trade, energy and strategic ties, reflecting growing global dynamics in energy and commerce.

The talk between the two leaders follows the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month. On January 4, India’s Ministry of External Affairs responded to the developments in Venezuela, describing the situation as a matter of “deep concern” and saying that it was being closely monitored. In its statement, India reiterated its commitment to the safety and well-being of the Venezuelan people, urging all parties to resolve differences peacefully through dialogue to ensure regional stability. The ministry also noted that the Indian Embassy in Caracas remains in contact with members of the Indian community and continues to extend all possible assistance.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s military and police forces have publicly affirmed their allegiance to interim President Delcy Rodriguez, strengthening her grip on power following Maduro’s dramatic removal, according to a report by Al Jazeera. The declaration of loyalty took place on January 28 at the Bolivarian Army’s Military Academy in Caracas, where senior defense and security officials gathered in support of the acting president.