Former first lady of US, Michelle Obama, sparked divorce rumours once again after she was seen “flirting” with the Airbnb CEO, Brian Chesky. The divorce rumours of Michelle and Barack Obama started surfacing on the internet a few months back. Last month, Michelle even broke her silence on the matter and rejected, in a way, all such claims.

On her IMO podcast, aired on Wednesday (May 21), Michelle had Chesky as a guest to talk about his business. The 43-year-old CEO talked about how an Airbnb user refreshed the website thousands of times until they got to book a stay in his home. Chesky, a billionaire, has now opened his home as an Airbnb.

He announced this decision in 2022 saying, "Starting today, my home is now on Airbnb (yes, this is my actual home and I’ll be there when guests are here)." He further noted that his house has amenities such as freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, a golden retriever, and freshly brewed coffee."

While Chesky was narrating the story, Michelle cut him in the middle and said, "I have to say, Brian, if I'm a single girl out there, and I find out that Brian Chesky is single, and I can, like, stay in his house, have you ever..."

While the comments made seemed candid, internet users speculated that she might be heading towards a divorce with the former US president.

'I’m very invested in Brian’s love life'



While Michelle was making her comments, the Airbnb CEO intervened and said that both her and and her husband have tried to set him up with potential suitors on numerous occasions.

“I’m very invested in Brian’s love life,” Michelle replied.

"I usually don't get to talk to you in an interview format, so let's pretend like it's just us at dinner somewhere with me, poking you and prodding you on how life is," she added.

Internet reaction

“I think she is at one step to be single, what is going on with her?” a user wrote on the social media platform X.

“She’s dropping divorce hints like breadcrumbs,” another one added.

