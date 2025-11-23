/Did former US President George Bush have knowledge of 1964 alien encounter? New documentary makes big claims

A new Amazon Prime documentary, The Age of Disclosure, claimed that former US president George HW Bush (president from 1989 to 1993) was privately notified about an alien encounter at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico in 1964, according to a report in the New York Post.

The documentary includes an interview with astrophysicist Eric Davis, who claimed that the late president privately spoke to him about the incident in 2003. However, no physical evidence was provided to substantiate the account.

Davis previously served as a scientific adviser to the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), established by Congress in 2007 at the request of the late Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV). According to the report, Bush, a former Navy aviator and CIA director, allegedly said that three unidentified craft approached the base, with one landing and enabling a non-human entity to communicate with Air Force personnel and CIA officials. When he sought additional details, he was reportedly told he lacked the “need-to-know.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"One of them landed on the tarmac and a non-human entity deboarded the craft that landed and interacted with uniformed Air Force and civilian CIA personnel," said Davis. “And when [Bush] asked for more details, he was told that he did not have a need-to-know,” he added.

The report added that the documentary, released on Amazon Prime on Friday, also includes testimonies from Hal Puthoff, a former AATIP member and a physicist, who claimed that multiple types of extraterrestrial beings have been recovered.

Military personnel were injured after coming into contact with alien

An immunologist and cancer researcher at Stanford University, Gary Nolan, described that military personnel claimed injuries sustained after coming into contact with unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), including "horrific" burns and internal scarring.