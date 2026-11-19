Denmark's parliament on Thursday (Nov 19) voted to ratify the security agreement signed in September with the United States and Greenland. On Nov 12, the agreement cleared its first parliamentary reading in Denmark's parliament with unanimous support from all political parties. While few see as easing of tensions months after US President Donald Trump sparked controversy by openly stating his desire to annex the vast Arctic island. In the Danish 179-seat parliament, the Folketing, the 109 members present all voted in favour of the text.

What is the US-Greenland security deal?

The 2026 US-Greenland agreement is actually a trilateral defense pact that is known as US–Denmark–Greenland agreement. It was signed on September 22, 2026, by US President Donald Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen at the UN Headquarters in New York during the 81st UN General Assembly. It updates and supplements the 1951 Greenland Defense Agreement to expand US military access in the Arctic while keeping Greenland under Danish sovereignty. In November, Greenland's parliament had passed it by 16 votes, with seven abstentions. It allows the US to build two military bases in Greenland andblocks countries outside the European Union and NATO from strategic sectors, in order to stop China or Russia gaining influence over the territory, particularly through investments.

Trump and Greenland controversy

In January this year, after US attacked Caracas and captured of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump claimed that making the Danish territory part of the United States would serve US national security interests, given its strategic location on the Arctic. Trump argued that US ownership is a necessity to prevent Russia or China from occupying the territory. He claimed that the area is already "covered with Russian and Chinese ships" and mocked Greenland’s own defenses as consisting of just “two dog sleds.” Despite opposition from his NATO allies, Trump has continued with his rhetoric, saying, "I'm a fan of Denmark, too, I have to tell you. And you know, they've been very nice to me…But you know, the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn't mean that they own the land." He also declared that United States will make a deal with Greenland either the “hard way or the easy way.”

Later at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump met with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, pulled back his military and tariff threats, and announced a rough framework for a security deal that did not transfer ownership. Over the following months, the U.S., Denmark, and Greenland held intensive, largely secret negotiations to update their 1951 defense pact. The agreement was signed in September.

Why is Greenland important?