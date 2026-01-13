LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Trump walking towards Greenland? White House 'tap to monitor' post sparks speculations about US strike

Trump walking towards Greenland? White House 'tap to monitor' post sparks speculations about US strike

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jan 13, 2026, 09:43 IST | Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 09:43 IST

The White House shared edited images hinting at US action in Greenland as Donald Trump renewed claims that America “needs” the Danish territory for national security. Despite NATO concern and Danish rejection, Trump warned the US could take Greenland the “easy or hard way.”

White House teases Trump's Greenland plans
1 / 7
(Photograph: White House/X)

White House teases Trump's Greenland plans

The White House used four edited images of Oval Office windows overlooking Greenland's Thule Air Base and German sites like the Black Forest, paired with the caption "Tap to monitor the situation." The images showed Trump walking towards Greenland, hinting at US' future action to takeover the territory

What the post signifies and why Thule Air base is mentioned?
2 / 7
(Photograph: White House/X)

What the post signifies and why Thule Air base is mentioned?

The post amplifies ongoing discussions about aggressive US territorial ambitions in Greenland. The Thule Air Base / Pituffik Space Base mentioned is US' northernmost military installation, located in northwest Greenland. The post is a part of Trump's pressure tactics at a time when the White House refused to rule out military options for Greenland, sparking NATO alarm, Danish rejection, and European backlash.

Trump shifts focus to Greenland after Venezuela strike?
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP/WION)

Trump shifts focus to Greenland after Venezuela strike?

It all started soon after US strike on Caracas and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Trump claimed that making the Danish territory part of the United States would serve US national security interests, given its strategic location on the Arctic.

Trump's 'Russia-China' claim over Greenland
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump's 'Russia-China' claim over Greenland

Trump argued that US ownership is a necessity to prevent Russia or China from occupying the territory. He claimed that the area is already "covered with Russian and Chinese ships" and mocked Greenland’s own defenses as consisting of just “two dog sleds.”

Denmark, Greenland leaders push back
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Denmark, Greenland leaders push back

While Trump insisted that America “absolutely needs Greenland”, and it may use military options for the same, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged America to stop "threatening." "The US has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom," Frederiksen said. Greenland PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen and all five major parties issued a joint statement, asserting, “We don't want to be Americans.”

US will make Greenland deal "hard way or the easy way"
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

US will make Greenland deal "hard way or the easy way"

Despite opposition from his NATO allies, Trump continues with his rhetoric, saying, "I'm a fan of Denmark, too, I have to tell you. And you know, they've been very nice to me…But you know, the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn't mean that they own the land." He also declared that United States will make a deal with Greenland either the “hard way or the easy way.”

Why is Greenland important?
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Why is Greenland important?

Greenland has a population of 57,000 people. Denmark controls defence and foreign policy in Greenland while the island has been under extensive self-government since 1979. Greenland is often described as a "giant stationary aircraft carrier" due to its position in the Arctic. It holds massive deposits of rare earth elements. Approximately 20% of the world's fresh water is locked in Greenland's ice sheet.

Trending Photo

Trump walking towards Greenland? White House 'tap to monitor' post sparks speculations about US strike
7

Trump walking towards Greenland? White House 'tap to monitor' post sparks speculations about US strike

Iran protests 2026: 26-year-old could be executed for 'waging war against God'
7

Iran protests 2026: 26-year-old could be executed for 'waging war against God'

What makes it so powerful? Know how the US can strike Iran without entering its airspace
9

What makes it so powerful? Know how the US can strike Iran without entering its airspace

What makes the US Middle East base network powerful enough to attack Iran?
10

What makes the US Middle East base network powerful enough to attack Iran?

50,000 military personnel? Why has the US deployed soldiers in the Middle East
10

50,000 military personnel? Why has the US deployed soldiers in the Middle East