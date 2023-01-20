Covid: South Korea to lift mask mandate for indoor public places from Jan 30

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Friday (January 20) that the government will lift the face mask mandate for most indoor public places from January 30, becoming the latest step to ease Covid rules in the country. However, Prime Minister Duck-soo still recommended that people should keep their faces covered and pointed out that masks will still be required on transport and in medical facilities. During a Covid response meeting, he said, "The daily number of new infections is continuing to decline and despite concerns over a spike in cases in China, the situation here is under control without major troubles," news agency Reuters reported.

The dropping of the mask mandate for public places comes as South Koreans will mark the Lunar Year Holidays during which they will travel to their home towns. Prime Minister Duck-soo also warned during Friday's meeting that the easing of mask rules could cause a temporary surge in new Covid infections, urging health authorities to stay vigilant, especially to those who are more vulnerable to the virus.

Since the onset of the pandemic, South Korea has recorded more than 29.9 million infections and 33,104 deaths, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). The government has scrapped most of the Covid-related curbs including dropping the outdoor mask rule in May last year, but it maintains a seven-day isolation for people testing positive for the virus.

Additionally, the South Korean government requires that travellers from China, Macau and Hong Kong should provide a negative Covid test result before departure. As a retaliation, China suspended issuing short-term visas in South Korea. The Chinese embassy in Seoul suspended issuing short-term visas for South Korean visitors on January 10. Taking to WeChat, the embassy said it would adjust the policy subject to the lifting of South Korea's "discriminatory entry restrictions" against Beijing.

South Korea's foreign minister Park Jin said on January 11 that the visa suspension was deeply regrettable while highlighting that Seoul still issues visas to Chinese visitors with urgent requests. "It's deeply regrettable that China took such a countermeasure by entirely suspending issuance of short-term visas. We make exceptions and issue visas for diplomatic, work, urgent business or humanitarian purposes," Jin told reporters, according to an earlier Reuters report.

(With inputs from agencies)

