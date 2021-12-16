COVID-19 possibly an engineered virus and leaked from Wuhan lab: Harvard scientist

China is now the most likely source of the coronavirus outbreak, British MPs were informed today, because it attempted to cover up the Wuhan lab leak.

COVID-19 was genetically created in China, according to Harvard scientist Dr. Alina Chan, who testified before the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee.

She also said that the Chinese Communist Party's cover-up of the original outbreak in Wuhan two years ago, as well as attempts to obstruct the WHO's investigation into the pandemic's origins, made the lab-leak explanation credible.

According to Tory lord Lord Ridley, who has co-authored a book on the virus's origins with Dr Chan, the fact that experts have still not located the animal host that would support a natural origin despite two years of investigation, supports the notion that COVID-19 emerged from a lab.

Recent discoveries of China's attempted cover-up have compelled British and US intelligence agencies to investigate the lab-leak idea seriously, which was previously regarded as a lunatic conspiracy theory.



The explosive charges, on the other hand, are expected to put pressure on the UK government to question Beijing's assertions that the virus originated in nature.

They're also expected to raise more questions about Chinese President Xi Jinping's connection with the WHO, which was accused last year of issuing a whitewash report on the outbreak.



Asked by the panel about the probability of a lab leak as the origin of the pandemic, Chan said a "lab origin is more likely than natural origin at this point".

"We all agree that there was a critical event at the Huanan Seafood Market, that was a superspreader event caused by humans. There is no evidence pointing to a natural animal origin of the virus at that market," she noted.

On the question of her level of confidence that the world would eventually be able to establish the true origins of COVID-19, Chan said it was simply a matter of time.

"Right now it's not safe for people who know about the origin of this pandemic to come forward. It might be five years from now, it might be 50 years from now, but we live in an era where there's so much data being collected and stored...we just need a credible, systematic investigation," she said.

"We know now that this virus has a very unique feature, called the furin cleavage site that makes it the pandemic pathogen it is. So, without this feature, there's no way this would be causing this pandemic."

"Only recently in September did a proposal get leaked showing that scientists from the EcoHealth Alliance were in collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology developing this pipeline for inserting novel furin cleavage sites, these genetic modifications, into SARS-like viruses in the lab." Chan said.

