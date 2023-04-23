Chinese envoy questions sovereignty of former Soviet countries, leaves France, others nations dismayed

China’s ambassador to France has sparked anger and dismay among eastern European countries after questioning the sovereignty of former Soviet countries including Ukraine. The Chinese ambassador Lu Shaye, in an interview on Friday (April 22) seemingly suggested that countries that emerged after the fall of the Soviet Union are not really sovereign.

What did the Chinese envoy say?

Speaking with France’s LCI news channel, Shaye said, “These ex-USSR countries don’t have actual status in international law because there is no international agreement to materialize their sovereign status.”

The remarks were made after he was asked whether he believes Crimea is part of Ukraine or not. Crimea was annexed by Russia back in 2014. The Chinese ambassador, in this context, also said, “it depends on how you look at the problem. There's history. Crimea was Russian at the start.”

These comments have not only cast doubt not just on Ukraine which is in the midst of an invasion by Russia but on most eastern European countries which emerged as independent nations after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, many of which are also members of the European Union.

How have the countries reacted?

After the interview, France and eastern European countries released statements in response to the Chinese envoy’s comments. Paris, late Saturday, stated its “full solidarity” with all the allied countries affected, which it said had acquired their independence “after decades of oppression”.

The French foreign ministry also said that it had “learned with consternation about the statements from the ambassador.” It added, “It remains up to China to say whether these statements reflect its position which we hope not to be the case.”

Meanwhile, Latvia’s foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics took to Twitter and wrote, “Remarks by the Chinese Ambassador in France concerning international law and sovereignty of nations are completely unacceptable. We expect (an) explanation from the Chinese side and complete retraction of this statement.”

Additionally, his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis said, “If anyone is still wondering why the Baltic States don't trust China to 'broker peace in Ukraine', here's a Chinese ambassador arguing that Crimea is Russian and our countries' borders have no legal basis,” reported AFP.

(With inputs from agencies)





