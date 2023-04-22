Philippines raises concerns over 'escalating tensions' Taiwan Strait amid talks with China

Amid talks with China, the Philippines’ top diplomat raised his concerns over escalating tensions in waters around Taiwan, said Manila, on Saturday (April 22). The statement was issued by Manila’s foreign ministry after the talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Philippine foreign secretary Enrique Manalo as the two countries have sought to deepen economic ties while also managing their dispute in the South China Sea.

“Secretary Manalo reaffirmed the Philippines’ adherence to the One China Policy, while at the same time expressing concern over the escalating tensions across the Taiwan Strait,” said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), in a statement.

This comes after the Chinese foreign minister while addressing a forum in Shanghai on Friday said that recent rhetoric about Beijing disrupting peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait could have dangerous consequences, adding that such claims are “against basic common sense on international relations and historical justice.”

“The logic is absurd and the consequences dangerous,” said Qin, in Shanghai. Notably, China claims Taiwan as its territory and vowed to bring the island under its control someday by force if necessary.

The two countries, on Saturday, pledged to work together to resolve their maritime differences in the South China Sea and deepen bilateral ties. During the talks held in Manila, the Philippines’ top diplomat also said that their relationship with Beijing is more than just their differences over the South China Sea.

While Qin described China and the Philippines as “close neighbours across the sea.” The Chinese foreign minister also said, “Amid the fluid and turbulent regional situation, a healthy and stable China-Philippines relationship is not only meeting the aspirations of our two peoples but also in line with the common aspirations of regional countries.”

This comes as China has claimed almost the entire waterway as its own while ignoring the 2016 international tribunal which delivered the landmark ruling saying that Beijing’s claims have no legal basis.

“These differences should not prevent us from seeking ways of managing them effectively, especially with respect to enjoyment of rights of Filipinos, especially fishermen,” said Manalo. The Philippine foreign secretary also spoke about how their livelihoods are undermined by incidents and actions in the waterway.

