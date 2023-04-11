Taiwan detects nine Chinese warships, 26 aircraft after Beijing announced end of military drills

A day after China announced the completion of military drills, Taiwan’s defence ministry, on Tuesday (April 11) said it detected nine Chinese warships and 26 aircraft around the self-governing island. This also comes hours after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen criticised Beijing for its ‘irresponsible’ behaviour, in reference to the recent drills, dubbed as “Joint Sword”.

Chinese ships, aircraft remain around Taiwan after the drills

As of 11:00 am (local time), China “organised military aircraft this morning and crossed the median line from the north, the centre, and the south,” said Taiwan’s defence ministry. The nine Chinese ships and 26 aircraft, including J-16 and Su-30 fighters, were seen carrying out combat readiness patrols around the island, said the defence ministry, as per Reuters.

Taiwan’s defence ministry also said that their air force, navy and shore-based missile crews are closely monitoring the situation and responding. The wargames which were first announced, on Saturday, began hours after Tsai returned from her meeting in Los Angeles with the United States House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which China has since condemned.

China claims the democratically governed Taiwan as its territory and threatens to use force to bring the island under its control. Meanwhile, the Taiwanese government contests China’s claims.

The United States and European Union, during the drills which were supposed to end on Monday, also asked Beijing to exercise “restraint”. Additionally, Taiwan’s government has repeatedly denounced the drills and reiterated that it will not escalate or provoke.

Taiwan’s Tsai slams China for ‘irresponsible’ behaviour over military drills

Tsai, late Monday took to Facebook and wrote that as the president “I represent my country to the world,” adding that her visits outside the island including stops in the US are not new and what Taiwan’s people expect. “However, China is using this to launch military exercises to cause instability in Taiwan and the region, which is not the responsible attitude of a regional power,” said Tsai.



She also went on to thank Taiwan’s military personnel for a “high degree of professionalism and sense of mission,” during China’s military drills. She added, “The protection of democratic Taiwan is the top priority. Although China's military exercises have come to an end, the national army and national security team will continue to hold their positions and defend the country.”