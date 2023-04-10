China ends military drills around Taiwan which simulated 'sealing off' the island

China announced the completion of military drills around Taiwan on Monday, after carrying them out for three days, stating that the integrated military capabilities were tested by them under actual combat conditions as they practised precision strikes and “sealed off” the island that is viewed by Beijing as its own.

The drills, dubbed as "Joint Sword", were announced by Beijing on Saturday, after Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen landed back in Taipei following his meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

The use of force was never renounced by China to bring Taiwan, which is democratically governed, under the control of Beijing. The claims of China have been strongly disputed by Taiwan's government and the latter also denounced the drills.

The Chinese military stated that it had "successfully completed" the exercises and "comprehensively tested" the capabilities of various units amid actual combat conditions.

"The troops in the theatre are ready to fight all the time and can fight at any time, resolutely crushing any form of Taiwan independence separatism and foreign interference," said the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army, in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Chinese state television said that drills were staged by the aircraft, which included the nuclear-capable H-6 bombers armed with live missiles and warships, to "form a multi-directional island-encompassing blockade situation".

The Eastern Theatre Command stated that the Shandong aircraft carrier also participated in combat patrols, and the fighters were seen taking off from its deck.

Since last week, Taiwan was tracking the Shandong in the Pacific Ocean.

A map was published by Taiwan's defence ministry on Monday of the Chinese air force activities that took place in the last 24 hours which showed four carrier-based Chinese J-15 fighters were operating over the Pacific Ocean to the east of Taiwan.

The defence ministry said that on the last day, 12 Chinese warships and 91 military jets were spotted around Taiwan, and the drills were being conducted by the Shandong carrier group in the Western Pacific.

Extending its support to China's military drills, the Kremlin on Monday stated that Beijing had a "sovereign right" to respond to what was called "provocative acts" by Moscow.

"We have witnessed multiple acts that were provocative in their character towards the Chinese People's Republic," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "China has the sovereign right to respond to these provocative acts, including with military manoeuvres, in strict accordance with international law,” he added.

Meanwhile, the United States which has continuously appealed to China to show restraint sent the USS Milius guided-missile destroyer on Monday through South China Sea's contested part.

"This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea," said the US Navy in a statement.

