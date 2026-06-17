/China vows 'countermeasures' after Taiwan launches intelligence tip website for Chinese citizens

China has pledged to enact "resolute countermeasures" following Taiwan's launch of a new website designed for Chinese citizens to leak intelligence, according to Chinese state media. Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB) has launched a website inviting Chinese citizens who share democratic values to leak intelligence and report on Beijing. This initiative comes amid heightened tensions, as China claims the democratic island as its territory, threatening the use of force to seize it, while Taipei accuses Beijing of utilising infiltration and espionage to weaken Taiwanese defences. The security bureau emphasised that it will use technology to rigorously filter, evaluate, and follow up on all submissions received through the platform.