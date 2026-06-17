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China vows 'countermeasures' after Taiwan launches intelligence tip website for Chinese citizens

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 15:20 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 15:20 IST
China vows 'countermeasures' after Taiwan launches intelligence tip website for Chinese citizens

China vows countermeasures after Taiwan launches intelligence tip website for Chinese citizens Photograph: (Credit: Pexels/Representative image)

Story highlights

Taiwan’s National Security Bureau has launched a secure website encouraging Chinese citizens to leak intelligence. Read about Beijing’s fierce backlash, its threats of legal "countermeasures," and how the platform mirrors CIA and Mossad digital intelligence gathering strategies.

China has pledged to enact "resolute countermeasures" following Taiwan's launch of a new website designed for Chinese citizens to leak intelligence, according to Chinese state media. Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB) has launched a website inviting Chinese citizens who share democratic values to leak intelligence and report on Beijing. This initiative comes amid heightened tensions, as China claims the democratic island as its territory, threatening the use of force to seize it, while Taipei accuses Beijing of utilising infiltration and espionage to weaken Taiwanese defences. The security bureau emphasised that it will use technology to rigorously filter, evaluate, and follow up on all submissions received through the platform.

On Wednesday (June 17), Beijing criticised the website, with its Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Chen Binhua saying it "undermined cross-strait relations" and reflected the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's "persistent confrontational mindset", according to state broadcaster CCTV.

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"We strongly condemn these actions and will take resolute countermeasures. Chinese citizens, political parties, people's organisations, enterprises, public institutions, and other social organisations all bear the responsibility and obligation to safeguard national security," Chen added and was quoted by news agency AFP.

He further warned that people who provide intelligence to Taiwan's agencies will be held legally accountable.

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Key Details of the Dispute

  • The Platform: Created by Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB), the website invites Chinese nationals who support democratic values to collaborate by reporting information on the Beijing government.
  • The Launch Video: The NSB introduced the platform with a one-minute, AI-generated video depicting a Chinese civil servant watching colleagues get removed and investigated. According to the NSB, the video illustrates a tense atmosphere where "everyone is on edge" under a totalitarian regime.
  • China's Reaction: Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, stated that the website damages cross-strait relations and reflects the "persistent confrontational mindset" of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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