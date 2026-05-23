/China deploys more than 100 ships near Taiwan after Trump-Xi meeting, says Taipei

Taiwan on Saturday (May 23) said China had deployed more than 100 navy, coast guard and research vessels across waters stretching from the Yellow Sea to the South China Sea and the western Pacific, amid rising tensions in the region.

According to a Taiwanese security official quoted by AFP, the deployment began before the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and expanded further after the summit concluded.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Chinese marine survey and research ships were also part of the large deployment.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The development comes at a time when Taiwan is increasingly concerned about comments made by Trump regarding US arms sales to the island. Trump had recently suggested that military support for Taiwan could become part of broader negotiations with China.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has repeatedly warned that it could take control of the island by force if necessary. Taiwan, meanwhile, relies heavily on military and political support from the United States to counter growing Chinese pressure.

In a post on X, Taiwan National Security Council chief Joseph Wu shared a map dated May 23 showing the deployment of Chinese vessels across the region.

“In this part of the world, #China is the one & only PROBLEM wrecking the #StatusQuo & threatening regional peace & stability,” Wu wrote.

China has sharply increased military activities around Taiwan in recent years, regularly sending fighter aircraft and warships near the island and carrying out large-scale military exercises.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te had earlier proposed nearly $40 billion in additional defence spending, including the purchase of US weapons and locally manufactured drones. However, the opposition-controlled parliament approved only around $25 billion for US arms purchases.

Meanwhile, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson reiterated Beijing’s opposition to American military support for Taiwan.

“China's position of resolute opposition to US arms sales to China's Taiwan region is consistent, clear and firm,” the spokesperson said on Friday.

Trump on Wednesday also referred to “the Taiwan problem” and said, “We'll work on that, the Taiwan problem.” Lai later responded by saying he would be “happy” to speak with Trump.