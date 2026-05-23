/Mamata Banerjee-designed football sculpture removed from Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium after years of controversy

The West Bengal government on Saturday removed the controversial football-themed sculpture installed outside Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, ending years of debate around a structure that had become one of the venue’s most recognisable landmarks. The sculpture, designed by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, had long divided football supporters and political observers, with critics describing it as visually unappealing and difficult to interpret.

Installed near the VVIP gate ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, the structure featured two giant footballing legs cut at the torso, merging into the Biswa Bangla logo with the word ‘Joyi’ inscribed on a football placed above. Over time, the sculpture became closely associated with the iconic stadium, which has hosted several major Kolkata derbies between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan as well as international football fixtures.

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Sports minister calls structure ‘grotesque’

The removal came days after West Bengal Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik publicly announced plans to dismantle the structure while outlining infrastructure upgrades at the stadium. Speaking to reporters after the Indian Super League Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC ended in a 1-1 draw on May 18, Pramanik sharply criticised the design. “Such an ugly-looking statue, two legs cut at torso and football above it does not make sense. It does not look aesthetically pleasing either, so we will not keep such a grotesque structure that has no meaning, and it will be taken down,” he told reporters.

BJP leader Keya Ghosh later confirmed the demolition on social media, writing: “Remember this abomination in front of Salt Lake stadium? Now it has been removed as promised.”

Political symbolism and stadium revamp

The sculpture had become a recurring political flashpoint in Bengal. A day after taking oath as the BJP’s first chief minister in the state, Suvendu Adhikari had reportedly stated that the structure would be removed. Pramanik also linked the sculpture to controversies surrounding the previous Trinamool Congress government. “I feel that after this statue was installed, the bad days of the previous government started. Then the Messi controversy happened, and the government lost power,” he said, referring to the disorder and vandalism during Lionel Messi’s proposed ‘GOAT India Tour’ event at Salt Lake Stadium last year.