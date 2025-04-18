The US has imposed new port fees on vessels operated and built by China. This comes after President Donald Trump levied the heftiest tax on Beijing. Trump has slammed a 245% tariff on China. And the new fee is an attempt to reduce China's dominance in the sector and elevate America's position with this move.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian was quoted in news outlet Global Times, "I would like to reiterate that imposing port fees and additional tariffs on cargo handling equipment harm the interests of both others and itself. It raises global shipping costs, disrupts supply chain stability, and increases inflationary pressures in the US, ultimately harming American consumers and businesses, without revitalising the US shipbuilding industry."

"We urge the US side to respect the facts and multilateral rules, immediately cease its wrongdoings. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," Lin added.

On Thursday (Apr 18), United States Trade Representative (USTR) issued a statement which mentioned, "USTR took targeted action to restore American shipbuilding and address China’s unreasonable acts, policies, and practices to dominate the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors. These responsive actions come after a year-long Section 301 investigation."

Ambassador Greer further highlighted, "Ships and shipping are vital to American economic security and the free flow of commerce. The Trump administration’s actions will begin to reverse Chinese dominance, address threats to the U.S. supply chain, and send a demand signal for U.S.-built ships."