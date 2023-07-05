British police restart two investigations into 2020 lockdown breaching parties after new video surfaces

The British police have decided to re-open two new investigations into 2020 lockdown-breaching parties after finding new video that was not previously provided to the officers.

But they said that no further action would be taken against former prime minister Boris Johnson.

On Tuesday, the Scotland Yard said that one of the probes was related to the “jingle and mingle” Christmas party held by Shaun Bailey’s London mayoral campaign staff at CCHQ on 14 December 2020.

"The Met is now re-opening an investigation into potential breaches of the regulations at an event in Matthew Parker Street on 14 December 2020," it said in a press release.

Recently, a video surfaced of that day showing workers on Bailey's 2021 London mayoral campaign dancing while the capital was under Tier 2 lockdown.

This event was a birthday party held for Baroness Jenkin, wife of senior Conservative MP Bernard Jenkin, in Parliament on 8 December 2020.

"Following assessment of material relating to a gathering in Parliament, the Met is opening an investigation into potential breaches of the Regulations at an event on 8 December 2020," the statement added. Commons Privileges Committee Bernard is a member of the Commons Privileges Committee, which last month published a highly critical report about Johnson.

The committee after a probe had concluded that Johnson repeatedly lied to Parliament about the parties when he assured lawmakers that rules weren’t broken.

The Privileges Committee recommended that Johnson be suspended from Parliament for 90 days, a sanction he escaped by quitting as a lawmaker.

Earlier, Johnson sought Jenkin’s resignation from the privileges committee after the Guido Fawkes website first revealed the drinks reception, accusing the committee chair of “rank hypocrisy”.

Bailey previously apologised "unreservedly" for the event, which he said had "turned into something" after he had left.

He claimed he was "very upset about the video" as he had "never seen it before".

Bailey, who was running to replace Sadiq Khan in the 2021 London mayoral contest, was earlier pictured at the event but was not seen in the most recent footage.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrats have called Mr Bailey, who was nominated for a peerage in Johnson's resignation honours , to be prevented from taking up a seat in the House of Lords.

"Rishi Sunak needs to confirm he will call for honours to be stripped from anyone found to have broken the law," said Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper, according to Sky News.