Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Sunday (Sep 7) announced his decision to resign as LDP President less than a year after taking office. Addressing a press conference, Ishiba said, "I have decided to resign from the position of president of the Liberal Democratic Party," he said, referring to Japan's ruling party, which has governed almost uninterrupted for decades. This comes after he lost his majority in both houses of parliament. Reports suggest Ishiba decided to resign to prevent a split in the party.

The 68-year-old leader of the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) announced his decision at a press conference. His resignation paves the way for a fresh leadership contest, with party lawmakers and regional officials set to submit a formal request on Monday.

Now that negotiations with US are over

Addressing the press, Ushiba said “Now that negotiations on US tariff measures have reached a conclusion, I believe this is the appropriate moment.”

"I have decided to step aside and make way for the next generation," he added.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to reduce tariffs on Japanese automobiles, marking Washington's move to implement a trade agreement negotiated with Tokyo in July.