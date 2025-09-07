/Trump aide Navarro lashes out at India again! Targets Musk in a public meltdown after netizens fact-check his Russian oil claims

White House advisor Peter Navarro had a public meltdown on Sunday (Sep 7) after one of his posts targeting India's purchase of Russian oil was flagged by a community note on X. Navarro, who, in recent days, has repeatedly accused New Delhi of profiteering from its energy trade with Moscow, wrote on X that India was buying Russian crude "purely to profit/revenues feed Russia war machine". However, the factually wrong post was fact-checked by users, which caused Navarro to have a full-on public meltdown and lash out at US President Donald Trump's former closest ally, Elon Musk. Navarro took to accusing Musk of “letting propaganda into people's posts” while calling the community note a "crap note". Here's what happened.

Navarro fact-checked

In a post on Saturday (Sep 6) Navarro claimed as "fact" that India's "highest tariffs costs US jobs". He claimed that New Delhi "buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine," leading to deaths of both Ukrainians and Russians, and causing US taxpayers to "shell out more".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, his factually incorrect post invited a fact-check in the form of a community note. Netizens corrected the Trump aide, pointing out that India’s imports were tied to its energy security needs, not just profits, and that the purchases did not violate sanctions. The community note added that “While India has some tariffs, the US has a trade surplus with it in services.” It added that despite the recent narrative, the US itself continues to import certain commodities from Russia — a point many called hypocritical.

This fact-check led to Navarro lashing out at Musk.

Navarro's public meltdown over India

The correction appeared to rattle Navarro. Dismissing the note as "crap," he lashed out at Elon Musk for "letting propaganda into people's posts" and doubled down on his accusations. "India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukranians [Ukrainians]. Stop taking American jobs," Navarro wrote.

It must be noted that Musk had nothing to do with the community note. According to X, these notes, "aim to create a better informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts."

Trump aide's continuous India attacks

Navarro's language toward India has become increasingly sharp. From calling the country a "Kremlin laundromat" to even resorting to caste-based slurs like "Brahmins are profiteering," he has kept up a steady barrage of attacks against New Delhi.