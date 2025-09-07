/Shigeru Ishiba to quit as Japan PM less than a year after taking office: Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to resign less than a year after taking office, local media reported on Sunday (Sep 7). This comes after his party's crushing defeat in the recent upper house elections. The 68-year-old leader of the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to announce his decision at a press conference later in the day (0900 GMT/2:30 PMIST), NHK said. His resignation paves the way for a fresh leadership contest, with party lawmakers and regional officials set to submit a formal request on Monday.

Why is he resigning?

Ishiba's downfall was triggered by mounting pressure from within his own ranks. Former prime minister Taro Aso and other senior figures have reportedly urged him to quit, arguing he should take responsibility for the election setback. On Saturday night, the farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi and another former prime minister reportedly met Ishiba to press him to resign voluntarily.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The LDP, which has governed Japan almost without interruption since 1955, is facing growing voter anger over rising prices, corruption scandals, and plunging living standards. The party's credibility has also been shaken by what critics call its old-style politics.

Promises of 'new Japan'

Ishiba, a career politician who finally won the leadership last year on his fifth attempt, had promised a "new Japan." But his brief tenure saw him lose the majority in both houses of parliament, leaving the LDP weakened.

His expected exit sets the stage for a showdown among rivals. Hardline nationalist Sanae Takaichi, who lost to Ishiba in the 2024 race, has already signaled her intention to run. Farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi is also seen as a potential contender.