/JD Vance brushes off war crime claims says 'I don't give a s**t' after Venezuela boat airstrike

US Vice President JD Vance does not "give a s**t" if people call him a war criminal for using US military to kill suspected drug dealers in international waters. On Saturday (Sep 6) Brian Krassentein of the Krassentein twin brothers called out Vance on X over the United States' airstrike that killed 11 alleged "narcoterrorists" and members of Venezuela-based crime group Tren de Aragua. In reply to Vance's post calling the airstrike the "highest and best use of military", Krassentein said, "Killing the citizens of another nation who are civilians without any due process is called a war crime." To this, Vance rebuffed, "I don't give a s**t what you call it".

The US claims to have killed 11 narco-terrorists

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Aug 2) announced that American forces had bombed a “drug-carrying” vessel in the southern Caribbean, after it departed from Venezuela, killing eleven on board.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that the ship was run by a "designated narco-terrorist organisation" - the Tren de Aragua gang. This marked a major escalation of tensions between the US and Venezuela after America stationed three warships off the Venezuelan coast last month. The US also increased the bounty on Venezuelan leader Nicholas Maduro to a whopping $50 million - more than what it offered for Osama Bin Laden. Meanwhile, Maduro has slammed the American attempts at alleged 'regime change' in Venezuela and said that he was ready to “declare a republic in arms” if attacked by US forces.

Vance gets called out by netizens

Replying to Vance's 'don't give a s**t' statement, Krassentein noted that, "Killing 11 people in this way could be classified as an extrajudicial killing under international human rights law, potentially exposing U.S. officials to responsibility."

"Good luck in 2029. Any idea what the penalty for such a crime would be?," he added, asking "Imagine if Venezuela decided to bomb a boat driving from Maryland to New York City, which had 11 Americans and a bunch of drugs in it. What would be your response?".

It started with Brian Krassentein, who, along with his brother Ed, during Trump's first term, was known for posting anti-Trump replies to the POTUS's posts. However, the US VP later faced a barrage of criticism from netizens who called him out for his "sins". One X user quoted the Bible's fifth commandment, saying, "The Catholic Church - which you profess to belong to - calls it 'a sin which cries out to heaven for vengeance' (CCC 2268). Murder is wrong."