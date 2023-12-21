Brazil's first lady Janja, Elon Musk lock horns after hacker posts lewd images and insults on X

In a burgeoning controversy, Brazil's First Lady, Rosangela da Silva, popularly known as Janja, has found herself at complete odds with the owner of the social media platform X, Elon Musk. The dispute stemmed from a recent hacking incident that targeted Janja's account, leading to lewd content and insults being posted on it.

The breach on December 11 drew national attention in Brazil as the hacker targeted Janja's account, which boasts 1.2 million followers, posting lewd images and derogatory remarks directed at President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as well as misogynistic slurs against her.

In response, Janja accused Musk of downplaying the severity of the hack, and criticised his handling of the situation.

"He minimises a serious event that doesn't just affect me, but thousands of women on his platform every day," Janja asserted, highlighting the broader implications of such security breaches.

Janja threatens X of legal acition, Musk reacts

Janja expressed her dissatisfaction with X's response, stating that the platform was slow to address her requests to freeze the account, remove the offensive posts, and assist in regaining access.

She even threatened legal action against the company.

Musk, who acquired the platform last year, dismissed any responsibility for the breach in a post, stating, "It is not clear how someone guessing her email password is our responsibility." This response further fueled the feud, with Janja terming it as "symptomatic" of Musk's approach to critics on the platform.

In a live broadcast alongside President Lula, Janja announced her intention to sue the Musk-owned social media platform. "I still don't know if I have to sue them in the US or in Brazil, but I will sue them," Janja declared during the broadcast, underscoring her commitment to seeking accountability.

Moreover, Janja also called for increased regulation of social media platforms, holding them responsible for the actions of their users. President Lula acknowledged the global need for social media regulation and said, "It's a challenge to know how we could deal with it without imposing censorship."