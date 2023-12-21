Trump insists he hasn’t read Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ after backlash on remarks against migrants

Former United States President Donald Trump recently came under fire for his remarks against immigrants which many have said echoes those of Adolf Hitler’s mentioned in his manifesto “Mein Kampf.” However, during a rally in the US state of Iowa, the Republican frontrunner insisted that he never even read the book, while also doubling down on his inflammatory language.

‘I never read Mein Kampf’: Trump

“It’s true that they’re destroying the blood of our country. That’s what they’re doing – they’re destroying our country,” said the former US president during a rally in Iowa, late Tuesday (Dec 19).

Last week, Trump renewed his stringent immigration stance, declaring that undocumented immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.” The rhetoric, previously dubbed as xenophobic, sparked a firestorm of criticism over the weekend.

A White House spokesperson also described Trump’s comments as fascist-like and accused him of “echoing the grotesque rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists.”

However, the former president denied any parallels and said “I never read ‘Mein Kampf’,” adding that the Nazi leader used such language “in a much different way.”

Last month, incumbent President Joe Biden accused his predecessor of echoing Hitler when he described political opponents as “vermin.”

In response to Trump’s latest remarks, the reelection campaign for Biden took to X, on Wednesday (Dec 20) and published an image noting three similar comments from Trump and statements from Hitler with the caption, “This is not a coincidence.”

The former president’s recent rhetoric was also slammed by prominent Republican figure and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell who said that Trump did not hesitate to appoint his wife, Elaine Chao, a Taiwanese American, to serve as secretary of Transportation in 2016.

“It strikes me that didn’t bother him when he appointed Elaine Chao the secretary of Transportation,” said McConnell when asked about Trump’s controversial comments.

Trump lashes out after Colorado ruling

In a massive blow to the Republican frontrunner’s campaign for the upcoming presidential election, the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday (Dec 19) decided to bar him from appearing on the state’s ballots.

The landmark decision was taken after the court ruled that Trump participated in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters and deemed he could not be an eligible presidential candidate.

The former president took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday and posted a series of statements. “WHAT A SHAME FOR OUR COUNTRY!!!” Trump wrote. “A SAD DAY IN AMERICA!!!”

Trump’s campaign had previously said it would “swiftly file an appeal” to the US Supreme Court, where conservatives hold a six to three majority.

Biden responds to Colorado court ruling

In his first response to the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision, Biden told reporters Wednesday there is “no question” Trump supported an insurrection on the US Capitol. “Well I think certainly it’s self-evident,” said the incumbent president.

“You saw it all. Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision. But he certainly supported an insurrection.” He added, “No question about it — none, zero. And he seems to be doubling down on everything.”