Trump barred from Colorado ballot for role in January 6 attack on US Capitol

In a massive blow to Republican frontrunner Donald Trump's campaign for the upcoming United States presidential election, the Colorado Supreme Court, on Tuesday (Dec 19) barred him from appearing on the state’s ballots over his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

The 4-3 ruling from the state's top court makes Trump the first presidential candidate in US history to be deemed ineligible for the White House under a rarely used provision of the American Constitution that bars officials who have engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" from holding office.

While the ruling applies only to Colorado's March 5 Republican primary, it could affect Trump’s status in the state for the general elections on November 5.