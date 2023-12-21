Cyclonic events in Indian Ocean throw Blue Sea Dragon, Blue Button off Chennai coast

In a rare sighting, beachgoers in southern India's Chennai discovered two venomous marine organisms typically found in the deep sea. The Blue Sea Dragon (Glaucus atlanticus), and colonies of polyps known as Blue Button (Porpita porpita) were spotted in Besant Nagar locality of the Tamil Nadu capital.

When was this discovery made?

On December 17, Srivatsan Ramkumar, a Chennai resident working with the Environmentalist Foundation of India, reported the presence of these marine creatures along the stretch between the broken bridge and the Ashtalakshmi temple in the city.

“Hundreds of them had washed ashore between the broken bridge and the Ashtalakshmi temple stretch of the beach. While a large number of them were dead, I spotted some Blue Sea Dragons and Blue Button which were alive,” Ramkumar was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

What are Blue Buttons?

Blue Buttons, resembling button-like shapes, are not singular organisms but colonies of small predators called hydroids. The Blue Buttons are often confused with jellyfish.

What are Blue Sea Dragons?

The Blue Sea Dragon, a rare deep-sea organism, is known for its unique appearance.

It is a sea slug, the class of marine organisms that are shell-less mollusks with a wide range of colors and shapes.

The Blue Sea Dragon, with its ability to camouflage using both blue and silver sides, is a captivating sight, particularly when forming groups known as 'blue fleets.'

What does it mean?

According to a report in The News Minute, the unusual appearance of these marine creatures on the shores of Chennai has been linked to Cyclone Michaung.

"After cyclonic disturbances, flushing of the sea bed is a common occurrence. On Chennai’s shore, spotting Blue Sea Dragons is not a regular occurrence but they do show up once in a while. It is best not to touch them," Prashanth E, Tamil Nadu Forest Department, Wildlife Warden told the news publication.