/At least two killed, over 30 injured in shooting at homecoming party of over 1,000 in US

Two people were killed and around 35 others were injured in a mass shooting at a homecoming party in Vienna, Georgia, early Sunday, when more than 1,000 people had gathered around Pine Street for the weekend festivities, said officials.

The shooting took place at around 1.25 am during a block party attended by more than 1,000 people, while deputies were monitoring the crowd, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said, as per US media reports.

Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls confirmed that the victims were men aged 20 and 23. The identities of the two people killed have not yet been released.

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Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy said at least 25 people were taken to hospitals and gunfire was reported at two locations about a block apart.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting local authorities with the probe.

Authorities have not disclosed details about a possible suspect or what may have triggered the shooting.

In another high-profile mass shooting in the US over the weekend, a 12-year-old girl was shot and killed and three others were wounded after gunfire evidently broke out over a parking spot in a Baltimore park on Saturday, officials said.

Baltimore police commissioner Richard Worley said two suspects were being sought after two different types of gun cartridges were found at the scene of the violence near a youth football event at Leon Day Park.

“The dispute most likely occurred from a stupid parking spot, and they get into a fight, and the two cowards pull guns on each other,” Worley said at a Saturday night news conference.

Worley said the 12-year-old girl who was killed in that case was a bystander at a nearby field, who was hit when one of the shooters “fired multiple rounds”.

The 12-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 355 mass shootings have been reported in the US so far this year as of Sunday, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonpartisan reference resource that defines mass shootings as cases in which at least four victims are killed or wounded.