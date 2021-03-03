At least 10 killed in plane crash in South Sudan

At least 10 people were killed after a plane crashed on Tuesday in South Sudan's Jonglei state.

"It was with great shock and horror to receive the news of the plane crash (HK-4274) of South Sudan Supreme Airline that happened today the 2nd day of March 2021 at around 5.05 PM at Pieri Airstrip," Governor Denay Jock Chagor was quoted as saying in a statement mentioned by news agency AFP.

He added that two pilots have also lost their lives in the mishap.

Up to 24 people could have been on the flight and all died after the South Supreme Airlines plane took off from the airstrip at Pieri, the Ayii Duang Ayii, director of the airline, said.

"...the first information communicated to us was that there were 11 people on board," the director said.

"We are still working to send a team... to establish for us the facts. All on board died."

He also said that the planet "landed well" to Pieri, but when it was supposed to take off again back to Juba it crashed.



