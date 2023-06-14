Armenia claims two Indian nationals wounded in shelling by Azerbaijan near border

The Armenian Defence Ministry, in a statement, on Wednesday (June 14) said two Indian citizens have been wounded after Azerbaijani shelling in the town of Yeraskh. This comes amid recent clashes and tensions flaring up between the two countries along the border region. What did Armenia say about the incident? The statement, posted on the Telegram messenger app by the Armenian Defence Ministry said that two Indian nationals were involved in construction work at a metallurgical plant in Yeraskh, which is close to the border with Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has not confirmed the incident and the condition of those injured was not immediately known.

Notably, the two nations have been locked in conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region for three decades and witness regular exchange of fire across their shared borders but it does not usually affect foreign nations. Recent clashes and attempts at peace talks Last month, troops from Azerbaijan and Armenia exchanged fire with weapons including mortars and drones on their joint border amid fresh clashes. The tensions between the two former Soviet states have escalated after Azerbaijan, earlier this year, set up a checkpoint on the only land route between Armenia and the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

The move has since sparked outrage from its arch-rival Yerevan which has called it a “gross violation” of the 2020 ceasefire agreement. Azerbaijan said that it set up the checkpoint in the disputed region after claims of border shootings by both Azeri and Armenian forces.

ALSO READ | At least two soldiers killed in clashes on Armenia-Azerbaijan border ahead of peace talks

The two countries have fought two wars in the last three decades or so over the disputed territory which is recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated mainly by ethnic Armenians. The conflict in 2020 ended after a Russia-brokered ceasefire.

As a part of that agreement, Azerbaijan is required to guarantee safe passage on the Lachin corridor which is also patrolled by Moscow’s peacekeepers.



Notably, Russia, the United States and the European Union are all separately to help ensure permanent peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia since the beginning of this year.

Earlier this month, Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia's Security Council, according to the Russian news agency TASS said negotiations were very intensive but there is a chance that a peace deal could be signed with Azerbaijan by the end of 2023.

ALSO READ | India, Iran and Armenia form trilateral grouping to deepen ties and co-operation



“If we can maintain this intensity and there is strong support from the international community to achieve progress, then there is a chance to have a peace treaty by the end of the year,” said Grigoryan, as quoted by Reuters.



Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan, last month, said his nation was willing to recognise the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave in its entirety as a part of Azerbaijan given rights of ethnic Armenians living in the region are guaranteed.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE