/Al Qaeda linked magazine calls for flydubai like attacks

Al Qaeda has praised the alleged hijacker of a Dubai-bound flydubai flight over “crash attempt” and called for similar attacks on Americans and Israeli airliners in a vile post referencing the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon. the call for copycat attacks, according to New York Post came in the latest edition of al-Bayan, a weekly publication launched in July by supporters of Al Qaeda.

“The war isn’t over yet — planes carrying Zionists, Americans and all the other infidels fighting against Islam are still hovering in the skies and can be targeted, as happened on September 11th and 30th,” the Arabic-language article threatened.

The article carried a picture of the plane crashing into the Twin Towers, the iconic 110-story skyscrapers in Lower Manhattan, New York City, on Sept. 11, 2001, alongside an image referencing attack on the Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight.

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“America and the Zionists have far more enemies today than before,” the article said. “Perhaps a man who does not believe in God will target them and his operation will ultimately benefit Islam," read the article further.

It added: “The day will come when the empire of evil America will end.”

The Telegram channels of the publication were seemed to be circulating the post Saturday before it was apparently taken down.

The flydubai incident

Smit Machchhar, an Indian national, was flying a Boeing 737 to Israel on Wednesday (Oct 1) when his co-pilot attacked him. Despite multiple stab wounds, he opened the cockpit door and let in passengers, who subdued the co-pilot. This likely saved the 174 people on board. The flight, FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was diverted to Tabuk.