After exiting Fox News, Tucker Carlson to relaunch show on Twitter; Elon Musk says this

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who exited the network last month, said early Wednesday (May 10) that he would relaunch his show on Twitter soon. Taking to Twitter, Carlson posted a video where he said, "Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter.”



“We bring some other things too, which we'll tell you about. But for now, we're just grateful to be here,” he added.

Carlson pointed out that there are not many platforms that allow free speech, and the last big one remaining in the world, the only one is Twitter. "Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site, everybody is allowed here," he added.

Carlson's announcement comes weeks after Twitter owner Elon Musk sat for a two-part interview with him on Fox News. Musk, meanwhile, retweeted Carlson's tweet and said that the social media giant has not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever.

"Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators," Musk added. That includes subscription and a share of advertising revenue, Musk said. On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said.



And, of course, anything misleading will get @CommunityNotes.



I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is… https://t.co/0TMjuYnKUp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023 × Fox News and Tucker Carlson agreed to part ways in April, shortly after parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5 million in a defamation lawsuit in which the top-rated host played a starring role.

Carlson embraced conservative issues and delivered his views with a style that made his prime-time show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the highest-rated cable news programme in the 25-to-54-age demographic on the most-watched US cable news network.

Following his exit, ratings slumped.

Earlier, Carlson surfaced publicly on April 27 for the first time since abruptly leaving Fox News and criticised the state of public discourse on American television.

Hitting out at the country's political system and media, Carlson said, "Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it."

"Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state. That’s a depressing realisation, but it’s not permanent. Our current orthodoxies won’t last, they’re brain-dead. Nobody actually believes them. Hardly anyone’s life is improved by them. This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue, and so it won’t. The people in charge know this, that’s why they’re hysterical and aggressive. They’re afraid. They have given up persuasion. They are restoring to force. But it won’t work," he added.





