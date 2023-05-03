'F*** yourself': Leaked videos show former Fox News host Tucker Carlson making inappropriate statements

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has waded into controversy after leaked videos showed him describing an unnamed woman as 'yummy' and making several other inappropriate comments on the set of his popular show.

In one of the videos, Carlson is seen conversing with someone off-camera when he says, “You wouldn’t. OK? I’m not....qualified on that score. I will say, I thought his girlfriend was kind of yummy.”

Afterwards, Carlson clarifies that he was 'kidding' and jokes about the footage of his comments being leaked to Media Matters - a liberal media outlet that tracks conservative outlets.

“Hey, Media Matters for America, go f— yourself...I don’t even know what his girlfriend looks like. And if I did, I would not find her yummy,” Carlson says. So Fox News is leaking Tucker Carlson videos to Media Matters as they attempt to run a smear campaign against him. Unfortunately for them, they make Tucker look like an absolute legend.



In one leaked video Tucker tells Media Matters to "go f*** yourself."



"His girlfriend was… pic.twitter.com/e8RVE2BQt2 — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) May 2, 2023 × In another video with controversial British TV host and another top Fox pundit, Piers Morgan, Carlson says, “I think it’s totally cool...if we’re going to talk about sex, I’d love to hit some of the fine points of technique, but, you know, but it’s your show. It’s totally up to you.”

Referring to The End of Men - a documentary made by Carlson himself, he says, “We can certainly talk about your sexual technique, especially after your tanning testicles last week. Not mine! We’ll speak in more general terms, but I’ve got something to add.”

In a third video, Carlson can be heard disparaging his 'post-menopausal fans', “I can never assess my appearance. I wait for my post-menopausal fans to weigh in on that.” Fox and Carlson's acrimonious divorce Fox severed its ties with Carlson, arguably the biggest name on the network's roster, last month. His departure came as a surprise to many on both ends of the political spectrum. After being fired, Carlson released a short video on Twitter where he subtly took shots at both parties as well as the legacy media houses.

“Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it," said Carlson.

“The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,” he added. “They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years we won’t even remember we heard them. Trust me, as somebody who participated.”

Notably, Carlson's firing came a week after Fox agreed to pay voting equipment maker Dominion $787.5 million to settle a high-profile defamation case, in which Carlson played a prominent role.

(With inputs from agencies)