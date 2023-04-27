Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson takes dig at US media

In a first since his departure from Fox News, the former host Tucker Carlson shared a video on Twitter and took a dig at the state of public discourse on US television, reported Reuters.

"Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it," Carlson said.

"Suddenly the United States looks very much like a one-party state. That's a depressing realization, but its not permanent," he said adding, "Where can you still find Americans saying true things?," Carlson asked. "There aren’t many places left, but there are some."

Also Read | Argentina moves away from US dollar for trade in Chinese currency

One of the most popular figures on the network, Carlson attracted a sizable audience for his commentary on his programme Tucker Carlson Tonight. He quit Fox News on Monday without giving a reason.

According to media reports citing sources, Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox, personally ordered Carlson's dismissal from the network for referring to a female executive in derogatory terms.

Carlson in the two-minute video posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday did not explain his departure. "When you step away from the noise for a few days," he said, you see how kind some individuals are.

“The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,” he added. “They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years we won’t even remember we heard them. Trust me, as somebody who participated.” BREAKING: Tucker Carlson chooses TWITTER as the platform to break his silence for first time after being fired. 😯



He hints that Twitter's one of the only places left where Americans can still tell the Truth.pic.twitter.com/Lr9yAJ5rfY — Natural Immunity FTW (@NaturallyFTW) April 27, 2023 × Fox News last week agreed to pay voting equipment maker Dominion $787.5m to settle a high-profile defamation case, in which Carlson played a major role. Fox hasn't officially explained why it terminated relations with Carlson.

Also Read | Singapore doubles stamp duty for foreigners buying home

According to reports, Carlson's abrupt resignation was related to a lawsuit by Abby Grossberg, his former senior booking producer. The lawsuit was filed after Grossberg complained of misogyny and a toxic work environment.

In a formal statement, Fox News said that Carlson and the network had "mutually" decided to part ways.

Watch | Gemini Sankaran, pioneer of Indian Circus dies at age of 99 in Kerala's Kannur × Fox News said it quickly filled Carlson's time slot with a rotating cast of hosts starting Monday. Carlson hinted in his video that he may be coming up with something new. “Where can you still find Americans saying true things?” he said adding, “There aren’t many places left but there are some and that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE