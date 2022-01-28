Aeronautics enthusiast forced to abandon chance to board SpaceX flight. Find out why

To his utter disappointment, an aeronautics enthusiast was forced to abandon chance to board a three-day SpaceX flight due to excessive weight.

The enthusiast, Kyle Hippchen, was the winner of a seat on September's all-civilian Inspiration 4 mission.

Hippchen, who is a commercial pilot from Florida, has quietly given away his spot to one of his best friends.

"It hurts too much. I'm insanely disappointed. But it is what it is," Hippchen told the Associated Press while saying that even watching the documentary over the mission is too painful for him.

He had spent $600 on raffle entries to get the chance to win a seat on the SpaceX's mission. The seat was originally purchased by billionaire CEO Jared Isaacman.

The proceeds of the raffle went to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

When he got email asking for personal details for the mission in March 2021, he realised that he exceeded the maximum 250-pound weight limit by 80 pounds.

"I was trying to figure how I could drop 80 pounds in six months, which, I mean, it's possible, but it's not the most healthy thing in the world to do," Hippchen said.

The commercial pilot then decided to give his spot to college roommate, Chris Sembroski, who said that he was "forever grateful" for the opportunity.

