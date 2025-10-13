‘Sooo dishonest and corrupt’: Trump hints Sen. Adam Schiff could be next to face charges

US President Donald Trump suggested on Sunday that California Sen. Adam Schiff could be the next political enemy to face criminal charges after ex-FBI Director James Comey and New York state Attorney General Leticia James were indicted. Trump implored the “necessary authorities” to revisit his first impeachment, which was led by then-Rep. Schiff (D-Calif.). Trump claimed the case, which was over allegations he pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on the Biden family, was a “hoax.” “The Ukraine Impeachment (of me!) Scam was a far bigger Illegal Hoax than Watergate,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I sincerely hope the necessary authorities, including CONGRESS, are looking into this! Adam ‘Schiffty’ Schiff was sooo dishonest and corrupt.” “So many laws, and protocols, were violated, and just plain broken!!!”

Trump had been impeached in early 2020 on accusations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress before being acquitted by the Senate weeks later.

Schiff had been a chief manager in the 2020 impeachment effort. Trump was later impeached a second time just before his term expired over the Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol riot.

The first impeachment was centred around accusations that Trump’s team held up $391 million in security aid to Ukraine as part of an effort to get Kyiv to assist with Rudy Giuliani’s investigation into the Biden family.

Last month, Trump publicly pressed Bondi about the lack of progress on the DOJ’s investigations of Comey, James and Schiff. All three have strenuously denied wrongdoing.

Schiff is now the only one of the three who has not been indicted yet. In August, Attorney General Pam Bondi tasked Ed Martin as a Special Attorney with overseeing the DOJ investigation into Schiff for potential mortgage fraud, bank fraud and wire fraud.

The Golden State Democrat has been accused of various crimes for certifying a Maryland property as his primary residence while also declaring his California condominium as his main home for tax and mortgage purposes.

Those accusations revolve around federally backed loans from 2003 to 2019, and Schiff allegedly benefited from tax breaks and lower interest rates as a result.

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte made a referral against Schiff in April 2025.