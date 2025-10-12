/Bihar elections: NDA finalises seat-sharing deal, BJP and JDU to contest 101 seats each

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reached a seat-sharing arrangement on Sunday for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. As per the pact, the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allocated 29. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha will contest six seats each. JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha confirmed the seat distribution, and said the seat-sharing was smooth and collaborative. “We NDA allies have completed the distribution of seats in a cordial atmosphere,” he said. “All workers and leaders of NDA parties warmly welcome this. Bihar is ready, once again NDA government,” Jha wrote on X.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also announced the pact on X and wrote, “We NDA allies have completed the distribution of seats in a cordial atmosphere… All workers and leaders of NDA parties warmly welcome this. Bihar is ready, once again NDA government.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pradhan, who was appointed the Bihar election in-charge after he played a role in delivering a third consecutive win for the BJP in Haryana last year, said the NDA allies in Bihar welcomed the seat allocation and that talks were held in a cordial atmosphere.

BJP spokesperson Pankaj Singh told news agency IANS, “The NDA allies have reached a consensus... This is not only to form the government but also to serve the people effectively...”

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), led by Union Minister and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed satisfaction on the number of seats allotted to it.

“We got only 6 seats, it is the decision of the high command. We accept it... We are content with what we have been given. I have no complaints,” Manjhi said.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, “Definitely, the foundation of a big win was laid today. We were saying that the seat-sharing arrangement will be finalised today. The number of seats the parties are getting is now in the public domain. The popularity of CM Nitish Kumar and the charisma of PM Narendra Modi are working; the magic of both the leaders is happening in Bihar. After the seat-sharing, we will move ahead towards scripting a big win.”

WATCH: Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky speaks to Trump, urges him to broker peace in Ukraine