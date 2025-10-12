/‘Russian strikes have become even more vile’: Zelensky seeks additional air defence systems, missiles in call with Macron

Google Preferred
Published: Oct 12, 2025, 18:20 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 18:20 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Photograph: (X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Story highlights

Zelensky added that Russian strikes have become “even more vile” now, adding that Moscow is taking advantage of the fact that the Middle East is getting more attention currently.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he asked his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for additional air defence systems and missiles during a call on Sunday (Oct 12). Zelensky added that Russian strikes have become “even more vile” now, adding that Moscow is taking advantage of the fact that the Middle East is getting more attention currently.

“I spoke with President Emmanuel Macron... I informed him about our priority needs -- first and foremost, air defence systems and missiles,” Zelensky said in a social media post.

