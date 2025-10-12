/Thai tycoon offers $900 for slapping son’s mistress, who earlier dated his grandson

A durian tycoon in Thailand shocked the internet after publicly offering a reward of 30,000 Thai baht ($900) for slapping his married son’s mistress, who had previously dated another young family member. Arnon Rodthong, 65, who owns the largest durian orchard and warehouse in Chumphon province of southern Thailand, made headlines after posting a controversial reward on Facebook, which quickly went viral among Thai netizens. His exasperation stemmed from the infidelity of his son, Chai—one of his four children—and the mistress, identified as On. Rodthong has three sons and one daughter, reported the South China Morning Post.

Rodthong shared that Chai has been married for years and has a child, but abandoned his wife for the mistress. On had allegedly dated Rodthong’s grandson previously, though some media reports said it was his nephew.

The mistress had joined his durian company as an accountant, and she seduced Rodthong’s grandson and started “climbing the ladder” till she set her eyes on Chai, who got swept away and completely disregarded his responsibilities. He allegedly even threatened his wife with a gun and demanded that she leave voluntarily.

‘You must slap her at least 10 times’

Rodthong posted a public reward on Facebook saying, “To anyone in Lang Suan district, I will pay 30,000 baht to anyone who slaps my son’s mistress. You must slap her at least 10 times. Once the job is done, come to me for payment.”

“I’m even willing to cover any police fines incurred from slapping her. The reward is valid until Chai ends his relationship with her. I made this post to protect my innocent daughter-in-law, seek justice for her, and urge my son to end the affair.”

In Thailand, even a simple assault like punching, slapping, or kicking carries penalties of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Rodthong even said that if his post is deemed to violate any laws, he is prepared to accept the legal consequences to save his family.

In a media interview, Rodthong even placed a stack of 1 million baht ($30,000) in cash on the table to show that his reward offer was genuine.

Deletes post after controversy, severs all ties with errant son

Many online viewers expressed interest in doing the job. However, as the post triggered controversy, he deleted it, citing concerns over promoting violence.

“Many people I respect have urged me not to use violence to resolve this matter or set a bad example for the public, so I’ve decided to cancel it,” he explained.

Instead, he announced cutting all ties with his son and confiscating all the assets he had placed under his name.

“My lawyer will reclaim those assets and transfer them to Chai’s daughter, my granddaughter. I forgive him and let him go,” he added.