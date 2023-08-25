UK: Golden goodbyes for MPs to double to more than £17,300

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
The value of the taxpayer-funded "golden goodbyes" given to MPs who lose their seats in the upcoming general election would more than treble, reaching £17,300. After losing their seats in the 2019 general election, MPs earned two months' pay, or roughly £8,600, but the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), which oversees MPs' spending, has determined that should be extended to four months.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos