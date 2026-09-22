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AMD breaks into the trillion-dollar club

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 13:35 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 13:35 IST
AMD has crossed a major milestone in the artificial intelligence boom. The company became the fourth AI chipmaker to join the trillion-dollar club.

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